PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of PRCT traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,046. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $77.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
