Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 15,378,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,846. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

