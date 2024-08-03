ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 192,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 428,143 shares.The stock last traded at $115.99 and had previously closed at $102.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

