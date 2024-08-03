Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.62 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.370 EPS.

NYSE PRLB traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,607. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

