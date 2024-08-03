Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $666.20

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 666.20 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 667.20 ($8.58), with a volume of 6045999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699.20 ($8.99).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.88) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.37) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 717.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.09.

In other news, insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($74,607.67). In related news, insider George David Sartorel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($74,607.67). Also, insider Amy Yip bought 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.13) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($38,559.56). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

