Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 3.4%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 26,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 106,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Puma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

