pzETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.77 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,425.49 or 0.05636035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $57.77 million and $237,517.25 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 40,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,003.88984756. The last known price of pzETH is 3,475.16415924 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $234,018.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

