Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Decreased by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $408.49 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,255 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

