Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.00 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.26. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

