Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Decreased by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Crocs Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.31 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.