QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.45 million and $121,677.22 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01597727 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $133,854.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

