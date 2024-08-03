Quad/Graphics’ (QUAD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

QUAD stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

