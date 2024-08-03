Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.46 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,357.63 or 1.00193367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008223 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00060723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

