QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 222,476 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QS stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.61. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
