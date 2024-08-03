QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 222,476 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QS stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.61. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

