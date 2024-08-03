QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $709.78

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,706.04 and approximately $709.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,890.89 or 0.99942019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00062640 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198497 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,116.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

