Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $161,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 24.3% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in S&P Global by 302.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.04. 1,214,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.