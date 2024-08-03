Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $64,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.77. 1,484,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $561.12. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.78.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

