Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $10.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,082.19. 646,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,793. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $759.15 and a 1-year high of $1,115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,043.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

