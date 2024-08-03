Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $140.24. 2,363,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

