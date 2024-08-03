Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Ferguson by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $10.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

