RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 4.0 %
RBC Bearings stock opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.07 and its 200-day moving average is $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.