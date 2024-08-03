Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Trading Down 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of REAL opened at C$7.03 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15.

In other Real Matters news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.