Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 23rd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

