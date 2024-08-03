Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 23rd

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
