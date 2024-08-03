Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Buy

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $510.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $380.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,062 shares of company stock worth $5,589,790. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.