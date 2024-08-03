Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Down 40.7%

Shares of Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) were down 40.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Refined Metals Stock Up 52.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Refined Metals Company Profile

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

