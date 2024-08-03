Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

REGN traded down $10.95 on Friday, reaching $1,082.19. The company had a trading volume of 646,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,793. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $759.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,043.43 and its 200 day moving average is $982.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $339,594,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

