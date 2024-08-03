Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading 3% Higher

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,991,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Renaissance Oil Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

About Renaissance Oil

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

