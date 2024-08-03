Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.04

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.04 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 62.20 ($0.80). Renold shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 602,882 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.45 million, a PE ratio of 788.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

