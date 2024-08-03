Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

ROIC stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,040,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 571,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,031,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 1,020,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,216,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 409,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 469,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

