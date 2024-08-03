Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.6 %
Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 4,762,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.82.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.
