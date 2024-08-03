Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 4,762,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.