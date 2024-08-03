Robert W. Baird Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of EA opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

