Robert W. Baird Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $175.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.45.

AMD stock opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

