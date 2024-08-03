Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 7,398,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,735. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

