Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Roblox stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after buying an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

