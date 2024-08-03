Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 5,021,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 7,331,133 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $41.52.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.