Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

