Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
