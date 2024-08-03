Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$53.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.60. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$48.67 and a twelve month high of C$64.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Free Report

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.