Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,584,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,971. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.