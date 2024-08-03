Roth Mkm Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $26.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRPN. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Groupon stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $711,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

