Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $37.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

