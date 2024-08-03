Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

RY stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,396. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

