Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUS stock opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$33.38 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.94.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

