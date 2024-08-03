SALT Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.24 million and $519.80 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008449 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.66 or 1.00102910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00062732 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01897963 USD and is up 11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $627.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

