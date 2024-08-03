SALT (SALT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, SALT has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1,244.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.13 or 1.00248092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008245 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00059656 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01897963 USD and is up 11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $627.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.