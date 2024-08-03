Sanctum Infinity Price Hits $172.50 on Exchanges (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $217.65 million and $10.55 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $172.50 or 0.00287788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,261,728 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,265,110.8526028. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 185.71761578 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,672,157.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

