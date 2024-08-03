Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 5,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 453.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.