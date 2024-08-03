Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $277,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,855,000.

FTCS stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

