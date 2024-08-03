Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 1,299,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

