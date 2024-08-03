Schwab Charitable Fund Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. 16,747,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

