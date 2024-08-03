Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases Shares of 6,088 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,956,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,159,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

